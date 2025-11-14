USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects fuel sample in oil laboratory

U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Seaman Isdore Nuu inspects a fuel sample in the oil laboratory during a refueling evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9389770
|VIRIN:
|251108-N-HE318-1103
|Resolution:
|1470x2058
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
