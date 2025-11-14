Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects deck socket [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects deck socket

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Chief Hull Technician Dustin Lenhardt inspects a deck socket aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

