Humanitarian Aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

Pictured is the sign at the entrance of the Kerem Shalom crossing point on Nov. 14, 2025, in Israel. The Civil-Military Coordination Center is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. The Kerem Shalom crossing point sees humanitarian aid from various locations be prepared to be offloaded. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)