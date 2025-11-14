Pictured is the sign at the entrance of the Kerem Shalom crossing point on Nov. 14, 2025, in Israel. The Civil-Military Coordination Center is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. The Kerem Shalom crossing point sees humanitarian aid from various locations be prepared to be offloaded. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9389541
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-GG328-9420
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humanitarian Aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.