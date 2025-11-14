A humanitarian aid truck departs after offloading at the Kerem Shalom crossing point on Nov. 13, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.
|11.13.2025
|11.15.2025 05:32
|9389531
|251113-A-GG328-5142
|6720x4480
|2.97 MB
|IL
|5
|0
This work, Humanitarian Aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.