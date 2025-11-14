Humanitarian Aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

Humanitarian aid awaits pick-up at the Kerem Shalom crossing point on Nov. 13, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. The coordination center is also monitoring implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9389533
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-GG328-3532
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
