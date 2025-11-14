Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian Aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point [Image 2 of 3]

    Humanitarian Aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

    ISRAEL

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Humanitarian aid awaits pick-up at the Kerem Shalom crossing point on Nov. 13, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza. The coordination center is also monitoring implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 05:31
