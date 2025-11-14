USS Pierre Commissioning Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2025) — The crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) and the ship’s sponsors attend the commanding officer’s reception dinner aboard the ship ahead of its commissioning, Nov. 13, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)
