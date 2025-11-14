USS Pierre Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2025) — Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) pose for a photograph at the commanding officer’s reception dinner aboard the ship ahead of its commissioning, Nov. 13, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)