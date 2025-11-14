Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pierre Commissioning Week [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Pierre Commissioning Week

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Nov. 13, 2025) — Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) pose for a photograph at the commanding officer’s reception dinner aboard the ship ahead of its commissioning, Nov. 13, 2025. Pierre will be commissioned in Panama City on Nov. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    This work, USS Pierre Commissioning Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commissioning ceremony
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    USS Pierre (LCS 38)

