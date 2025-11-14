90th Security Forces Group Crushes Crow Creek Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Security Forces Group defenders run across a field during the Crow Creek Challenge at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 3, 2025. Crow Creek Challenge is a yearly training exercise in which participants ruck to stations across the base and complete various exercises to promote readiness and morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)