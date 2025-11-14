90th Security Forces Group Crushes Crow Creek Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Paul Kalle, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, performs assembly and disassembly of an M4A1 while blindfolded during the Crow Creek Challenge at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 3, 2025. Crow Creek Challenge is a yearly training exercise in which participants ruck to stations across the base and complete various exercises to promote readiness and morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)