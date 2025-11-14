Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Security Forces Group Crushes Crow Creek Challenge 2025 [Image 53 of 60]

    90th Security Forces Group Crushes Crow Creek Challenge 2025

    F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ryan Rieger, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron defender, flips a tire during the Crow Creek Challenge at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 3, 2025. Crow Creek Challenge is a yearly training exercise in which participants ruck to stations across the base and complete various exercises to promote readiness and morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 12:58
    Photo ID: 9388033
    VIRIN: 251003-F-FL718-1189
    Resolution: 4584x3050
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Defenders
    90th Missile Wing
    Security Forces
    Challenge

