    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville – Nov. 14, 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    251114-N-ME175-1003 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (Nov. 14, 2025) HM3 Victoria Watley, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Shari Gentry, NMRTC Jacksonville executive officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Nov. 14, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)

    navymedicine
    Award and Quarters
    NMRTC Jacksonville
    acrossthemhs

