251114-N-ME175-1001 JACKSONVILLE, FL. (Nov. 14, 2025) Lt. Anna Tsuber, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, presented a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Capt. Shari Gentry, NMRTC Jacksonville executive officer, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Nov. 14, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie M. Lucas)