Groundbreaking ceremony for small arms qualification range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Dan Gilbert, senior policy advisor to the Indiana adjutant general, Retired Col. Charles Goad and Esther Roman, deputy base civil engineer of the 181st CES, pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony at Terre Haute Air National Guard Base, Indiana, Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony signified construction is underway for the new small arms qualification range on base. The range will enable more consistent and efficient training for Airmen and save significant time and resources for weapons qualifications and training. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk)