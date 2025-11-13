Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking ceremony for small arms qualification range [Image 1 of 3]

    Groundbreaking ceremony for small arms qualification range

    TERRE HAUTE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    From left, Capt. Ian Ashland, officer in charge of operations of the 181st Civil Engineering Squadron, Maj. Steven Dodson, commander of the 181st CES, and Esther Roman, deputy base civil engineer of the 181st CES, pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony at Terre Haute Air National Guard Base, Indiana, Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony signified construction is underway for the new small arms qualification range on base. The range will enable more consistent and efficient training for Airmen and save significant time and resources for weapons qualifications and training. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk)

    Groundbreaking ceremony for new small arms qualification range

