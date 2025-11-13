Groundbreaking ceremony for small arms qualification range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Capt. Ian Ashland, officer in charge of operations of the 181st Civil Engineering Squadron, Maj. Steven Dodson, commander of the 181st CES, and Esther Roman, deputy base civil engineer of the 181st CES, pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony at Terre Haute Air National Guard Base, Indiana, Nov. 13, 2025. The ceremony signified construction is underway for the new small arms qualification range on base. The range will enable more consistent and efficient training for Airmen and save significant time and resources for weapons qualifications and training. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk)