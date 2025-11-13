449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Operations Support Flight unload a R-11 refueler from a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Simba, Kenya, Nov. 10, 2025. The load demonstrated the group’s ability to transport vital refueling assets, enabling sustained air operations across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 03:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
