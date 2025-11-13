449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Operations Support Flight unload a R-11 refueler from a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Simba, Kenya, Nov. 10, 2025. The load demonstrated the group’s ability to transport vital refueling assets, enabling sustained air operations across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)