Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Deitz, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell superintendent, drives an R-11 refueler onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2025. The load demonstrated the group’s ability to transport vital refueling assets, enabling sustained air operations across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 03:20
    Photo ID: 9387251
    VIRIN: 251110-F-XY111-1002
    Resolution: 5517x3964
    Size: 992.12 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation
    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation
    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation
    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation
    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation
    449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download