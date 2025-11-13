449th AEG Airmen enable mission readiness through equipment transportation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Deitz, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell superintendent, drives an R-11 refueler onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2025. The load demonstrated the group’s ability to transport vital refueling assets, enabling sustained air operations across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)