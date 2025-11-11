Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with EOTG conduct Unmanned Aircraft Systems course [Image 8 of 8]

    Marines with EOTG conduct Unmanned Aircraft Systems course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Greg Samarin, a radio operator with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, makes adjustments to a drone he built during an Unmanned Aircraft Systems course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The course instructed Marines on analyzing system capabilities and designing drone configurations for various operational scenarios. The UAS are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. Samarin is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9387135
    VIRIN: 251106-M-WK421-1779
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Drones
    Capabilities
    III MEF
    Lethality
    III EOTG

