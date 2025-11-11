Marines with EOTG conduct Unmanned Aircraft Systems course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Greg Samarin, a radio operator with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, makes adjustments to a drone he built during an Unmanned Aircraft Systems course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The course instructed Marines on analyzing system capabilities and designing drone configurations for various operational scenarios. The UAS are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. Samarin is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9387135
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-WK421-1779
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
