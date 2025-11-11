Marines with EOTG conduct Unmanned Aircraft Systems course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roberto Moralespineda, a utilities system technician with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, makes adjustments to a drone he built during an Unmanned Aircraft Systems course demonstration at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The course instructed Marines on analyzing system capabilities and designing drone configurations for various operational scenarios. The UAS are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. Moralespindea is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)