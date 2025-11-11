Marines with EOTG conduct Unmanned Aircraft Systems course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to fly a drone equipped with a training grenade during an Unmanned Aircraft Systems course demonstration at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The course instructed Marines on analyzing system capabilities and designing drone configurations for various operational scenarios. The UAS are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. Samarin is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)