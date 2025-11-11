Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul B. Bock, center, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group and students with the Okinawa International University pose for a photo during a class field trip at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The field trip allowed students to tour the base’s historical museum and discuss the importance of the Marine presence in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa)