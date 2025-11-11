Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reed Carter, left, a camp services officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Ichino Doshida, right, a community relations specialist with CLR-37, answer questions from students with the Okinawa International University during a class field trip at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The field trip allowed students to tour the base’s historical museum and discuss the importance of the Marine presence in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa)