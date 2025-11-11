Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser [Image 1 of 4]

    Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reed Carter, left, a camp services officer with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Ichino Doshida, right, a community relations specialist with CLR-37, answer questions from students with the Okinawa International University during a class field trip at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. The field trip allowed students to tour the base’s historical museum and discuss the importance of the Marine presence in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa)

    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    3rd MLG
    Camp Kinser
    CLR-37
    Marines
    Okinawa
    University

