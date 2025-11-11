Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul B. Bock, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with students from the Okinawa International University during a class field trip at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan on Nov. 6, 2025. The field trip allowed students to tour the base’s historical museum and discuss the importance of the Marine presence in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa)