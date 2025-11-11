Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser [Image 2 of 4]

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Paul B. Bock, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with students from the Okinawa International University during a class field trip at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan on Nov. 6, 2025. The field trip allowed students to tour the base’s historical museum and discuss the importance of the Marine presence in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yasmine De La Rosa)

    This work, Okinawa International University Students visit Camp Kinser [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Yasmine De La Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MLG
    Camp Kinser
    CLR-37
    Marines
    Okinawa
    University

