Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness

Robert Morgan, surge mechanic contracted by Blount Island Command, inspects a generator Oct. 21, 2025, outside the USNS Sgt. William W. Seay at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Marines, Sailors, government civilians and defense contractors collaborate during maritime prepositioning ship backloads to ensure accurate tracking and management of critical assets. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)