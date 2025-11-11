Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness [Image 10 of 11]

    Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Robert Morgan, surge mechanic contracted by Blount Island Command, inspects a generator Oct. 21, 2025, outside the USNS Sgt. William W. Seay at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Marines, Sailors, government civilians and defense contractors collaborate during maritime prepositioning ship backloads to ensure accurate tracking and management of critical assets. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9386486
    VIRIN: 251021-M-BD377-1491
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness

    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines
    USMC

