Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Domen, logistics data analyst contracted by Blount Island Command, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ivan Mandujano of Chicago, a supply administration specialist, about inventory quality assurance Nov. 4, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Their collaboration ensures accurate tracking and management of critical assets. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)