Blount Island Command contractors load equipment aboard the USNS Sgt. William W. Seay on Oct. 21 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, continuing the deployment of M777 howitzers and critical logistics assets in support of the Marine Corps' readiness across the Indo-Pacific. Marines, Sailors, government civilians and defense contractors collaborate during maritime prepositioning ship backloads to ensure accurate tracking and management of critical assets. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 18:43
|Photo ID:
|9386485
|VIRIN:
|251021-M-BD377-1298
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|15.58 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Blount Island Marines Earn High Marks in Audit, Proving Prepositioning Readiness
