    Community collaboration cultivates storybook experience for childhood literacy [Image 6 of 7]

    Community collaboration cultivates storybook experience for childhood literacy

    GARNVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Granville, Tenn.. (Sept. 27, 2025) — John Deane (left), owner of Wildwood Resort & Marina, stands next to volunteer Ted Tillman, who received a plaque for his efforts in bringing the initiative together during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Periwinkle Trail at Cordell Hull Lake following a National Public Lands Day community volunteer partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Nashville District
    Cordell Hull Dam
    Recreation
    National Public Lands Day

