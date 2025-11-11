Community collaboration cultivates storybook experience for childhood literacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Granville, Tenn.. (Sept. 27, 2025) — John Deane (left), owner of Wildwood Resort & Marina, stands next to volunteer Ted Tillman, who received a plaque for his efforts in bringing the initiative together during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Periwinkle Trail at Cordell Hull Lake following a National Public Lands Day community volunteer partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.