Community collaboration cultivates storybook experience for childhood literacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Granville, Tenn.. (Sept. 27, 2025) — A storybook poster is displayed along the Periwinkle Trail at Cordell Hull Lake following a National Public Lands Day volunteer event in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the trail. (USACE photo by Noe Gonzalez)