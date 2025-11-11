Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (November 13, 2025) — Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Tyler Benson, from Farmville, N.C., is congratulated by those in attendence of his promotion ceremony to the rank of senior chief petty officer, Nov. 13, at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9385674
    VIRIN: 251113-N-RN782-1035
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 665.86 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC)
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download