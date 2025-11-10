GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (November 13, 2025) — Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, left, commanding officer of Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, presents a certificate of advancement to Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Tyler Benson, from Farmville, N.C., as he is promoted to the rank of senior chief petty officer during a ceremony, Nov. 13, on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)