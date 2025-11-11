GSMC Tyler Benson Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Officer at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (November 13, 2025) — Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Tyler Benson, from Farmville, N.C., gathers for a photo with friends and colleagues after being promoted to the rank of senior chief petty officer during a ceremony, Nov. 13, at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes on board Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)