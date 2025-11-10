Inside SAASS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

School of Advanced Air and Space Studies students, participate in a seminar-style discussion at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 17, 2025. Each year, SAASS admits a deliberately small class of 45 students to promote deep discussion and mentorship in a seminar-style learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)