Inside SAASS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Townsend, Air Education Training Command, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies student, participates in a seminar discussion at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 17, 2025. The SAASS curriculum emphasizes reading, writing and discussion to strengthen critical thinking and communication skills. Students read and analyze roughly four books per week and complete an 80 to 100 page master’s thesis under faculty supervision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)