    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Italian Air Force Lt. Col. Emanuele Fumanti, 36° Wing XII Fighter Squadron, School of Advanced Air and Space Studies student, reads course material at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2025. SAASS represents broad mixes of joint experience, including officers from across the U.S. Air Force and allied nations. This year's cohort includes international officers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and, for the first time, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    Inside SAASS

