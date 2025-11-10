22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Jamaican Defence Force, Service Members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, firefighters with Los Angeles County, California, USA-02, Urban Search and Rescue, and a U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), offload food supplies in Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)