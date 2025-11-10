Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water [Image 4 of 4]

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

    JAMAICA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Soldiers with the Jamaican Defence Force, Service Members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, firefighters with Los Angeles County, California, USA-02, Urban Search and Rescue, and a U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), load food supplies on a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, in Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

