Soldiers with the Jamaican Defence Force, Service Members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, firefighters with Los Angeles County, California, USA-02, Urban Search and Rescue, and a U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), load food supplies on a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, in Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9382656
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-VB488-1083
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|16.92 MB
|Location:
|JM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.