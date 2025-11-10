Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

    JAMAICA

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), load supplies on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced) in Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.11.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9382649
    VIRIN: 251107-M-VB488-1039
    Resolution: 6211x4143
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: JM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22d MEU
    USMC
    CaribOps
    IWOARG – 22nd MEU(SOC)
    Hurricane Melissa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download