22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water

U.S. Marines and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), load supplies on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced) in Jamaica, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9382649
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-VB488-1039
|Resolution:
|6211x4143
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|JM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
