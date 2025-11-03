U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Parsons, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems operator, assists the operator lead with safely landing an RQ-20 Brave B “PUMA” drone in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 31, 2025. SUAS operators control the flight path of the aircraft and monitor the camera feed to enhance perimeter security for the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9382284
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-KM205-1005
|Resolution:
|4773x3182
|Size:
|331 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.