332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Parsons, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems operator, assists the operator lead with safely landing an RQ-20 Brave B “PUMA” drone in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 31, 2025. SUAS operators control the flight path of the aircraft and monitor the camera feed to enhance perimeter security for the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)