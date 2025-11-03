Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights [Image 2 of 4]

    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Parsons, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems operator, assists the operator lead with safely landing an RQ-20 Brave B “PUMA” drone in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 31, 2025. SUAS operators control the flight path of the aircraft and monitor the camera feed to enhance perimeter security for the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 05:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    PUMA DRONE
    332 ESFS
    USCENTCOM
    MID-SHIFTS

