332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Parsons, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems operator, prepares an RQ-20 Bravo B “PUMA” drone for flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 31, 2025. Mid-shift SUAS operators monitor live aerial surveillance in low-light areas to bolster nighttime security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
