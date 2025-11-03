Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Foster, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems mid-shift lead operator, monitors RQ-20 Bravo B “PUMA” drone controls in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2025. SUAS operators control the flight path of the aircraft and monitor the camera feed to enhance perimeter security for the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 05:21
    Photo ID: 9382286
    VIRIN: 251031-F-KM205-1004
    Resolution: 7884x5256
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights
    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights
    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights
    332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    ELECTRONIC WARFARE
    PUMA DRONE
    USCENTCOM
    MIDSHIFTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download