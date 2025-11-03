332nd ESFS Electronic Warfare division conducts night flights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Foster, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft systems mid-shift lead operator, monitors RQ-20 Bravo B “PUMA” drone controls in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 31, 2025. SUAS operators control the flight path of the aircraft and monitor the camera feed to enhance perimeter security for the safety of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)