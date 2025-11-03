Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Strike Group Arrives in Busan [Image 7 of 9]

    USS George Washington Strike Group Arrives in Busan

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Capt. Timothy Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses for a photo with a Korean child during a welcoming ceremony at Busan Naval Base, Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.09.2025 04:12
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Strike Group Arrives in Busan [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George Washington Strike Group Departs from Busan

