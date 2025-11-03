USS George Washington Strike Group Arrives in Busan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Christian Richter, from Pennsylvania, assigned to deck department, heaves a mooring line around a capstan on the fantail during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while pulling into Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bruce Morgan)