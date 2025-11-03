Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, right, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, and Capt. Timothy Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), pose for a photo with Korean children during a welcoming ceremony at Busan Naval Base, Busan, Republic of Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2025 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9382068
|VIRIN:
|251105-N-PA311-1043
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS George Washington Strike Group Arrives in Busan [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS George Washington Strike Group Departs from Busan
No keywords found.