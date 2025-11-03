United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the Perry High School football team participate in a U.S. Army sponsored event during a pep rally, in Gilbert, Arizona, 6 Nov. 2025. Recruiters from the area partnered with CW7 Arizona for the rally as part of community outreach and engagement across the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen.)