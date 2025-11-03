Students from the Perry High School football team participate in a U.S. Army sponsored event during a pep rally, in Gilbert, Arizona, 6 Nov. 2025. Recruiters from the area partnered with CW7 Arizona for the rally as part of community outreach and engagement across the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen.)
This work, United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Dario Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.