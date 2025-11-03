Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School

    GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Students from the Perry High School football team participate in a U.S. Army sponsored event during a pep rally, in Gilbert, Arizona, 6 Nov. 2025. Recruiters from the area partnered with CW7 Arizona for the rally as part of community outreach and engagement across the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9380556
    VIRIN: 251106-A-OG578-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: GILBERT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Dario Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School
    United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School
    United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    High School
    Football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download