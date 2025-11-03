United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justyne Park, left, and Staff Sgt. Michael McNeese, center, recruiters assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, 5th Recruiting Brigade, U.S. Army Recruiting Division, are interviewed by Brad Perry, right, of CW7 Arizona during a televised pep rally at Perry High School, in Gilbert, Arizona 6 Nov. 2025. Recruiters from the area partnered with CW7 as part of community outreach and engagement across the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen.)