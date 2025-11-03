United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael McNeese, left, and Staff Sgt. Justyne Park, right, recruiters assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, 5th Recruiting Brigade, U.S. Army Recruiting Division, sponsor a football toss event at Perry High School, in Gilbert, AZ. 6 Nov. 2025. Recruiters from the area partnered with CW7 as part of community outreach and engagement across the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen.)