United States Army and CW7 Arizona, Perry High School

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael McNeese, left, and Staff Sgt. Justyne Park, right, recruiters assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, 5th Recruiting Brigade, U.S. Army Recruiting Division, sponsor a football toss event at Perry High School, in Gilbert, AZ. 6 Nov. 2025. Recruiters from the area partnered with CW7 as part of community outreach and engagement across the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dario Hansen.)
