56 CS Ensures Cybersecurity

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Communications Squadron, pose for a photo, Oct. 1, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th CS stands at the center of the fight, protecting the security of Luke AFB’s networks, guarding sensitive information, and enabling mission success across the base. As the Air Force observes Cybersecurity Awareness Month, they emphasize that cyberspace remains a battlefield where vigilance and education are key. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)