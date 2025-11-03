Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56 CS Ensures Cybersecurity [Image 3 of 4]

    56 CS Ensures Cybersecurity

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominic Puzzo, 56th Communications Squadron network systems operation technician, performs maintenance on a server, Oct. 1, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th CS stands at the center of the fight, protecting the security of Luke AFB’s networks, guarding sensitive information, and enabling mission success across the base. As the Air Force observes Cybersecurity Awareness Month, they emphasize that cyberspace remains a battlefield where vigilance and education are key. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9379458
    VIRIN: 251001-F-QT044-1012
    Resolution: 4540x3632
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 56 CS Ensures Cybersecurity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

