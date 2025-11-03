Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th CS Ensures Cybersecurity [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    56th CS Ensures Cybersecurity

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devyn Smith (left), and Airman 1st Class Dominic Puzzo (right), both 56th Communications Squadron network systems operation technicians, work together to maintain a server, Oct. 1, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona . The work of the 56th CS is critical to every mission at Luke AFB. Their responsibilities span from maintaining secure communication lines to ensuring pilots and mission planners can access information quickly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.05.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9379457
    VIRIN: 251001-F-QT044-1027
    Resolution: 4445x2957
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th CS Ensures Cybersecurity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th CS Ensures Cybersecurity
    56th CS Ensures Cybersecurity
    56 CS Ensures Cybersecurity
    56 CS Ensures Cybersecurity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    56 FS Ensures Cybersecurity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download