56th CS Ensures Cybersecurity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devyn Smith (left), and Airman 1st Class Dominic Puzzo (right), both 56th Communications Squadron network systems operation technicians, work together to maintain a server, Oct. 1, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona . The work of the 56th CS is critical to every mission at Luke AFB. Their responsibilities span from maintaining secure communication lines to ensuring pilots and mission planners can access information quickly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)