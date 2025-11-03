Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., India strengthen defense ties at 22nd Military Cooperation Group [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S., India strengthen defense ties at 22nd Military Cooperation Group

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd and India Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit co-chaired the 22nd Military Cooperation Group at USINDOPACOM headquarters in Honolulu, Nov. 3-4, 2025. USINDOPACOM reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.04.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 9378729
    VIRIN: 251104-A-GJ727-1027
    Resolution: 4978x3312
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    MCG
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

